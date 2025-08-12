Novartis reports positive initial results from VAYHIT2, a Phase III trial of ianalumab in combination with eltrombopag in patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (PIT) previously treated with corticosteroids.



Compared with placebo plus eltrombopag, it significantly prolonged time to treatment failure, defined as the duration of safe platelet counts during and after treatment, the study's primary endpoint.



Patients treated with ianalumab also had significantly higher rates of sustained improvements in platelet counts, the primary secondary endpoint, the Swiss healthcare group added.



Ianalumab could therefore offer long-term control of the disease with short-term treatment. This data is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities in 2027.