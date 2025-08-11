Novartis has reported positive initial results from its Phase III trials evaluating ianalumab (VAY736) in adults with active Sjögren's disease, a chronic systemic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage.



Both NEPTUNUS-1 and 2 trials met their primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in disease activity. Ianalumab was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile.



It therefore has the potential to become the first and only targeted treatment approved for this serious, progressive, systemic autoimmune disease that is often unrecognized or misdiagnosed and has a significant negative impact on quality of life.



The Swiss pharmaceutical company plans to present its data at an upcoming medical conference and to submit ianalumab, which has received Fast Track designation from the US FDA, to health authorities around the world.