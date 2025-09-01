Novartis announced positive results from the Phase IV V-DIFFERENCE study, evaluating Leqvio® (inclisiran) versus placebo in patients with high cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia) who did not achieve guideline-recommended low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) goals.



These data will be presented during one of the Hot Line sessions at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, which will be held in Madrid, Spain, from August 29 to September 1, 2025.



V-DIFFERENCE is the first study to show that Leqvio, prioritized after statins, helps more patients quickly achieve low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) goals while reducing muscle pain.



85% of patients treated with Leqvio plus individually optimized lipid-lowering therapy (LLT) achieved LDL-C goals within 90 days, compared to 31% of patients on placebo plus LLT.



Patients on Leqvio plus LLT were 43% less likely to experience muscle-related adverse events compared to those on placebo plus LLT.



' V-DIFFERENCE is the largest study of LDL-C reduction with Leqvio to date, and the first to focus on patient-centered outcomes,' said Ulf Landmesser, M.D., Chair of the Department of Cardiology, Angiology and Intensive Care Medicine at the German Heart Center Charité and Charité University Medical Center Berlin.



'These results highlight Leqvio's potential to transform cardiovascular care by improving meaningful outcomes for patients. V-DIFFERENCE demonstrated that early use of Leqvio is an effective way to help patients reach their LDL-C goals faster without the need to add additional treatments or maximize statin doses," said Ruchira Glaser, M.D., Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism Development at Novartis.