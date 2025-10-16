Novartis announces that Fabhalta® (iptacopan) meets the primary endpoint of Phase III and slows the decline in kidney function in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).



Fabhalta demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful superiority over placebo in slowing the progression of IgAN, as measured by the total annualized slope of decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over two years.



IgAN is a progressive autoimmune kidney disease in which approximately 25 new cases per million people are diagnosed each year worldwide.



Novartis, said that these results add to the growing evidence of Fabhalta's efficacy as a targeted treatment for long-term preservation of kidney function, offering hope to people with this disease.