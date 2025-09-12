Novartis shares posted the biggest decline in Zurich's SMI index on Friday, falling victim to a downgrade by Goldman Sachs, which said it was concerned about a possible slowdown in growth for the Swiss pharmaceutical company.



At around 11 a.m., the Basel-based group's share price was down over 2.7%, while the SMI was down 0.7% at the same time.



In a research note, the US investment bank noted that the stock had outperformed all other value stocks in the European sector, which also includes Roche, Sanofi, and GSK, over one, three, and five years, to such an extent that it reached historic highs this summer thanks to its share buyback program.



However, the New York-based bank warns that the rise of generic competition will probably weigh on its sales after several years of sustained growth, a trend exacerbated by the approaching end of exclusivity on Entresto, one of its flagship drugs, which makes its earnings trajectory less predictable.



Furthermore, the news flow calendar for the next 12 to 18 months appears relatively limited, Goldman points out, saying that it therefore sees few catalysts capable of supporting the stock, which has led it to downgrade the stock to "sell" from "neutral" previously, with a target price reduced from 95 to 94 Swiss francs.