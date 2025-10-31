Novartis was among the biggest gainers on the SMI on Friday on the Zurich Stock Exchange, with Morgan Stanley upgrading the stock from "equal weight" to "overweight," with a target price raised from 108 Swiss francs to 110 Swiss francs.



At noon, the pharmaceutical group's share price was up 0.3%, while the Swiss benchmark index was down 0.3%.



In a note released this morning, the broker justified its upgrade by citing the recent decline in the stock's value, despite the improvement in the laboratory's product portfolio mix and the prospect of the upcoming launch of Rhapsido, its new tablet for treating hives.



While we expect growth to remain modest in 2026, we anticipate an acceleration from 2027 onwards, the broker says, which also expects an optimistic investor day on November 20, again anticipating a favorable impact on the share price.