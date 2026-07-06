Novartis to acquire Myricx Bio

Novartis announced an agreement to acquire Myricx Bio, a privately held UK biotech company developing a new class of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using N-myristoyltransferase inhibitor (NMTi) payloads.

According to the Swiss group, the acquisition would strengthen its oncology portfolio and help advance next-generation targeted drug conjugates through new payload mechanisms.



NMT is an enzyme that helps important proteins function inside cells, which is essential to the growth and survival of cancer cells. By inhibiting NMT, Myricx's payload is designed to disrupt critical processes that cancer cells depend on.



Preclinical data suggest this new NMTi payload could show broad activity against solid tumors and enable more effective use of ADCs in settings where existing payload classes have limitations.



Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay $1.1bn upfront and up to $400m in potential milestone payments to acquire Myricx Bio.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.