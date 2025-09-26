On Friday, Novartis announced its intention to present new data on its leading prostate and breast cancer treatments at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress, to be held next month in Berlin.



The Swiss pharmaceutical group said that these results will highlight the efficacy and safety of its precision medicine Pluvicto, in combination with standard treatment, in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) expressing PSMA.



In addition, a five-year data analysis of Kisqali, a product that helps slow cancer progression by inhibiting two proteins, will provide additional information on its ability to reduce the risk of recurrence in a large population of patients with early-stage breast cancer.



Overall, these new data on Pluvicto in prostate cancer and Kisqali in breast cancer are expected to strengthen the profile of both drugs, with the prospect of establishing new standards of care in earlier stages of the disease, according to the Basel-based laboratory.



On the Zurich Stock Exchange, Novartis shares were up 0.3% on Friday morning, held back like other European healthcare stocks following Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on imported pharmaceuticals starting October 1, 2025, with the exception of importers developing production capacity in the US.



In order to adapt to this new situation, Novartis recently announced plans to invest $20bn in strengthening its industrial base in the US.