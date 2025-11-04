UBS maintains its neutral rating on the stock but raises its price target to 102 Swiss francs (from 95 Swiss francs).
UBS expects an upward revision of maximum sales forecasts for several key growth drivers, but UBS/the consensus is already largely prepared for this.
Novartis has confirmed its sales forecasts for FY 2025: Sales are expected to grow "in the high single digits," and core operating income is expected to grow between 13% and 14% (low teens) at constant exchange rates.
Novartis: UBS raises target price
Published on 11/04/2025 at 05:11 am EST
