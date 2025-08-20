Bank of America has downgraded Novavax shares to 'underperform' with a target price of $7 (cp: $8.9, -7%), judging that 'Sanofi's Covid momentum is factored in' and that 'the overall sentiment toward vaccines remains challenged'.
'Although the company is in better shape now, cash burn remains high and the pipeline could take longer than expected to bear fruit,' the broker warns.
BofA has reduced its estimates for Nuvaxovid and the CIC program, and now expects total revenues of $1.417bn for 2025 and 2026, respectively.
Novavax: BofA downgrades stock
Published on 08/20/2025 at 11:14 am EDT
