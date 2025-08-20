Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which discovers, develops and commercializes vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The Company offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, advanced nanoparticle technology and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It has one commercial program, for vaccines to prevent COVID-19, which includes Nuvaxovid prototype COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373 or prototype vaccine) and Nuvaxovid updated COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2601 or updated vaccine) (collectively, COVID-19 Vaccine). The Company is advancing the development of other vaccine candidates, including its COVID19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate and additional vaccine candidates. Its COVID-19 Vaccine and its other vaccine candidates incorporate the Companyâs proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate higher levels of functional antibodies and induce a cellular immune response.