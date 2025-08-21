Novavax announces that it has entered into private agreements to issue $225m of 4.625% senior convertible bonds maturing in 2031. The transaction includes the exchange of $175.3m of new bonds for $148.7m of existing 5% bonds maturing in 2027, as well as a cash contribution of $49.7m. NB: pmt -7.4%.



Upon completion of the transaction, expected around August 27, 2025, there will be $26.5m of 2027 bonds still outstanding, and 2031 bonds will total $225m. The initial conversion price has been set at $11.14 per security, representing a premium of 27.5% over the share price on August 20, 2025.



The transaction aims to extend the maturity of the debt and strengthen the financial structure.