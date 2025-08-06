Novavax has reported net income of $107m for Q2 2025, down 34% y-o-y, while several analysts had expected a quarterly loss. The decline in profits comes amid a general contraction in revenues: total revenues amounted to $239m, compared with $415m a year earlier, i.e. a decline of 42%.



Revenues from licenses, royalties and other agreements amounted to $229m, down 42%, despite the receipt of a $175m payment from Sanofi following the FDA's approval of the Nuvaxovid vaccine. In detail, revenues related to Sanofi declined 49% to $199m. Product sales fell 52% to $11m.



Amid the commercial transition to Sanofi, Novavax significantly reduced its expenses: SG&A expenses declined 57% and R&D expenses declined 26%, helping to maintain positive operating income. As a result, total expenses amounted to $138m, down 46% from last year ($254m in Q2 2024).



Diluted EPS was $0.62, compared to $0.99 a year earlier.



John C. Jacobs, CEO of Novavax, welcomed the "significant progress in the growth strategy," citing in particular the progress of trials for COVID-influenza combination candidates and the prospects for partnerships.



For FY 2025, the company confirmed its adjusted revenue guidance of $1bn to $1.05bn and slightly raised its R&D and SG&A expense range to $495m to $545m.



The stock rose more than 5% in premarket trading in New York.