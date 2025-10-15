Novo Nordisk announces the signing of a definitive asset purchase and license agreement with Omeros Corporation for the global development and commercialization of zaltenibart (formerly OMS906), a clinical-stage antibody for rare blood and kidney diseases.

The agreement provides for an initial and near-term payment of $340m, with the potential for up to $2.1bn, plus milestone payments and tiered net sales royalties.

Omeros has reported positive Phase 2 results in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), demonstrating good tolerability and an acceptable safety profile.

Martin Holst Lange, Chief Scientific Officer at Novo Nordisk, believes that zaltenibart "could become a standard of care for several rare diseases." The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Novo Nordisk plans to initiate a global Phase 3 program in PNH and expand development to other indications.