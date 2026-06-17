Novo Nordisk shares are in demand on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, rising over 4% to about DKK292, bolstered by a Berenberg report outlining several bullish catalysts for the stock.

The German investment bank noted that it recently hosted the head of the Danish pharmaceutical giant's US operations. Following these discussions and observing the rapid growth in US demand for the oral version of Wegovy, analysts are increasingly confident that the company will reach the upper end of its guidance. In their view, full-year targets could be further raised if both the Wegovy pill and the injectable version show volume growth through H2.



Furthermore, with the upcoming launch of CagriSema, Novo Nordisk's flagship next-generation treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes, Berenberg anticipates a return to sales growth in 2027 (+3%), accelerating to +6% over 2028-2030. Finally, the laboratory's expanding pipeline is expected to offset pressures stemming from patent expiries.



In detail, analysts described the volume ramp-up of the Wegovy pill since its January launch as impressive. Novo Nordisk noted that approximately 3m prescriptions were written in just 22 weeks following the rollout. Eli Lilly's competing product, Foundayo, has had little impact thus far.



In another positive development, Wegovy HD, a higher-dose version, was launched in the US in early April. Analysts pointed out that roughly 80% of patients on HD transitioned from the 2.4mg dose: patients who might otherwise have been lost to competitors.



Regarding products currently in development, CagriSema for obesity and mim-8 for hemophilia are expected to receive US approval in the second half of the year.



Ultimately, Berenberg reiterated its buy recommendation on Novo Nordisk shares, raising its target price for them from from DKK300 to DKK325.