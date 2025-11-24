These results are crucial for the Danish group, which sees Alzheimer's disease as a major potential market for GLP-1-based treatments like semaglutide, following the commercial success in managing diabetes and obesity. To date, therapeutic options for patients with Alzheimer's remain limited.
The drug tested, Rybelsus, is a tablet version currently approved only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It shares the same active ingredient, semaglutide, as Novo Nordisk's blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy.
The stock fell 10% to 275 DKK on this announcement.