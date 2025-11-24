Novo Nordisk announced on Monday that the oral version of its semaglutide-based drug failed to reach its primary endpoint in advanced clinical trials assessing its efficacy against cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

These results are crucial for the Danish group, which sees Alzheimer's disease as a major potential market for GLP-1-based treatments like semaglutide, following the commercial success in managing diabetes and obesity. To date, therapeutic options for patients with Alzheimer's remain limited.

The drug tested, Rybelsus, is a tablet version currently approved only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It shares the same active ingredient, semaglutide, as Novo Nordisk's blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy.

The stock fell 10% to 275 DKK on this announcement.