Novo Nordisk: EU green light for the oral version of Wegovy

The Danish drugmaker has cleared a major regulatory milestone with the approval of the first oral therapy in the GLP-1 receptor agonist class for weight management in the European Union.

Novo Nordisk says the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Wegovy 'pill' (oral semaglutide 25 mg, taken once daily) to treat adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, as an add-on to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.



This is the first GLP-1 receptor agonist available in tablet form for weight management across all European Union member states. The decision marks the fifth regulatory authorization for Wegovy 'pill', following the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.



The approval is based on the OASIS clinical program, notably the OASIS 4 study, in which oral semaglutide 25 mg delivered weight loss of about 17%, versus 3% with placebo, alongside lifestyle measures. About one in three patients achieved weight loss of at least 20%.



The European Commission also approved Wegovy 7.2 mg as a single-dose injection. Novo Nordisk says it expects to launch Wegovy 'pill' in other countries in the second half of 2026.