Novo Nordisk warned that its international operations could face a period of pullback in 2026, as competition intensifies across several key markets. Speaking at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, CEO Mike Doustdar said that the loss of commercial exclusivities in certain areas will put pressure on market share, notably on its diabetes and obesity treatments.



Active in 80 to 85 countries, Novo Nordisk is firmly established outside the United States, but the fast-changing global obesity market-with rising cross-border sales and online platforms-is reshaping the landscape. Doustdar acknowledged that the company's high level of dominance in some markets makes it more vulnerable to new entrants, starting with Eli Lilly, which is gaining ground in several regions.



To address these challenges, Novo Nordisk is betting on an offensive strategy: ramping up production, launching higher-dose formulations and developing new products to strengthen its position. The company is confident in its long-term growth outlook, but expects 2026 to be marked by turbulence in some international markets.