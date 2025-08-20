Novo Nordisk has announced that new data on the cardiovascular benefits of Wegovy and Ozempic (trade names for semaglutide) will be presented at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Madrid. The presentations will cover, among other topics, the role of inflammation in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).



Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president, says semaglutide reduces the risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, hospitalization, and death, by 20%-26%. He highlights its proven effectiveness in both clinical trials and real-world settings, with additional benefits for the kidneys.



The program includes several scientific sessions and oral and poster presentations on the effects of semaglutide (Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy) on atherosclerosis, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and the impact of inflammation and cardiovascular risk factors in chronic diseases.