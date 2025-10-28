Novo Nordisk announces 11 presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. The work focuses primarily on the clinical profile of Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), in relation to weight loss and the diversity of the populations studied.



The analyses evaluate the effects of semaglutide according to the stage of disease progression. Martin Holst Lange, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D, emphasizes that these data illustrate the group's commitment to improving the management of chronic metabolic diseases.



The presentations will also include real-world studies on non-invasive testing and work on the links between MASH, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular complications. This research confirms Novo Nordisk's position as a key player in the understanding and treatment of MASH.