Novo Nordisk gained 1% at the start of trading in Copenhagen, even though the pharmaceutical company said it now expects operating profit growth at constant exchange rates of 4%-7% (down from 4-10%).



Similarly, the Danish specialist in the treatment of diabetes and obesity now expects its annual sales to increase by 8% to 11% (instead of 8% to 14% in the previous target range), again at constant exchange rates.



In the first nine months of 2025, it saw its EPS increase by 4% to DKK 16.99, with operating profit of DKK 95.9bn and revenue of DKK 229.9bn, representing growth of 10% and 15% respectively at constant currency.



It notes that its operating profit was impacted by exceptional restructuring costs of approximately DKK 9bn related to its transformation to reinvest in growth, without which it would have increased by 21% at constant currency.