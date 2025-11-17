Novo Nordisk has announced a reduction in the price of its flagship diabetes and obesity treatments, Wegovy and Ozempic, which are now available for $349 per month for uninsured patients. This reduction, effective immediately, is part of an agreement with the Trump administration to improve access to GLP-1-based drugs. The Danish laboratory is also offering a temporary deal of $199 for the first two months of low-dose treatment, valid until March 31, 2026. However, the $499 price remains in place for the highest dose of Ozempic.

This announcement comes part of a broader federal initiative to reduce the cost of chronic treatments. The agreement signed with the Trump administration also provides for lower prices for public purchases, partial integration into the Medicare program, and the creation of the TrumpRx platform, expected in January. The platform will offer starter doses of Wegovy and Zepbound for $350, with a goal of gradually lowering the price to $245 within two years. Novo Nordisk also plans to leverage an expanded network of telehealth and distribution partners to reach a wider audience.

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk's main competitor, has also adjusted its prices via its own LillyDirect platform, where Zepbound is available starting at $299. Novo Nordisk's offerings are available online at Wegovy.com, Ozempic.com, through the NovoCare direct pharmacy, and from partners such as Costco, GoodRx, WeightWatchers, and Ro. The common goal of these initiatives is to facilitate access to treatment as demand for anti-obesity drugs reaches record levels in the US.