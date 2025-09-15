Novo Nordisk announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has validated the updated labeling for Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) to include its cardiovascular benefits observed in the Phase 3b SOUL trial.



The trial evaluated the effect of treatment in patients with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease.



Rybelsus is now the first and only oral GLP-1 receptor agonist approved in the EU with a demonstrated cardiovascular benefit. Emil Kongshøj Larsen, Executive Vice President of International Operations, emphasizes that "this agreement represents a major step forward" in improving patients' health prospects and quality of life.



Additional results from SOUL, including a reduction in hospitalizations related to serious adverse events, will be presented at the 2025 Congress of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. The cardiovascular benefits were consistent regardless of the participants' body mass index.



In the United States, a decision is expected by the end of 2025 on the extension of the indication for Rybelsus. At the same time, an application is pending for a daily 25 mg oral formulation of semaglutide (Wegovy tablet) for the treatment of overweight and obesity.











