Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' recommendation on Novo Nordisk, with an unchanged target price of DKK 425.



According to the note, the debt-financed acquisition of Akero Therapeutics for approximately $5.2bn does not change the 2025 guidance, but could reduce free cash flow by $4bn and weigh up to 3% on operating profit growth in 2026.



The broker highlights that this transaction strengthens Novo's position in MASH, a market estimated at $15bn by 2032, and could offer synergies with GLP-1 treatments.