Novo Nordisk reports that it presented data from the real-world STEER study on evidence gathered from real-world patient experiences at the 2025 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Madrid.



Compared to tirzepatide, its Wegovy (semaglutide) showed a 57% reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death from any cause in overweight or obese people with cardiovascular disease.



Similarly, the study showed a 29% reduction in the risk of these events, all causes combined, in Wegovy users compared to tirzepatide users in all treated individuals, regardless of any gaps in their treatment.



This study adds to the evidence suggesting that the cardiac protection benefits observed with Wegovy are specific to the semaglutide molecule and therefore cannot be extended to other GLP-1 or GIP/GLP-1-based treatments, Novo Nordisk said.