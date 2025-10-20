Novo Nordisk announces the presentation of 23 scientific abstracts at the ObesityWeek conference, to be held November 4-7 in Atlanta, Georgia, US, focusing on oral semaglutide 25 mg, CagriSema, and other candidates in its obesity portfolio.



The OASIS 4, STEP, REDEFINE, and STEP UP studies will provide new data on the weight efficacy and cardiometabolic benefits of semaglutide, as well as the potential of CagriSema to reduce cardiovascular risk and improve body composition.



Martin Holst Lange, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D, emphasizes that these results reinforce the efficacy of semaglutide and the growing interest in oral forms and their dosing regimens.



Oral semaglutide 25 mg (future form of Wegovy), semaglutide 7.2 mg, and CagriSema remain unapproved in the US and Europe.