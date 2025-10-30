Novo Nordisk announces that it has submitted an unsolicited offer to acquire Metsera, Inc. The transaction would aim to integrate Metsera's early-stage and development-stage incretin and non-incretin peptide programs to strengthen the group's portfolio and complementary capabilities.
The offer provides for the purchase of all Metsera common shares at $56.50 per share, valuing the company at approximately $6.5bn, with contingent value rights (CVRs) of up to $21.25 per share, or up to an additional $2.5bn, based on the achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones.
The cash consideration would be paid upon signing in exchange for non-voting preferred shares representing 50% of the capital, with the CVRs being issued upon closing for the balance.
The proposal remains subject to review by Metsera's board of directors.
Novo Nordisk proposes to acquire Metsera for up to $9bn
Published on 10/30/2025 at 07:11 am EDT
