Novo Nordisk announces that it has submitted an unsolicited offer to acquire Metsera, Inc. The transaction would aim to integrate Metsera's early-stage and development-stage incretin and non-incretin peptide programs to strengthen the group's portfolio and complementary capabilities.



The offer provides for the purchase of all Metsera common shares at $56.50 per share, valuing the company at approximately $6.5bn, with contingent value rights (CVRs) of up to $21.25 per share, or up to an additional $2.5bn, based on the achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones.



The cash consideration would be paid upon signing in exchange for non-voting preferred shares representing 50% of the capital, with the CVRs being issued upon closing for the balance.



The proposal remains subject to review by Metsera's board of directors.