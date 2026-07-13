Novo Nordisk releases phase 3 trial data

The Danish drugmaker unveiled new data from a phase 3 extension study (Frontier4) assessing the long-term efficacy and safety of Denecimig as a subcutaneous preventive treatment in children, adolescents and adults with hemophilia A.

For the study's primary endpoint, safety, the product performed in line with previously shared results. Injection-site reactions were reported at low rates in children (2.0% of injections) as well as in adolescents and adults (1.8% of injections), and all were mild and transient. No clinical signs of neutralizing antibodies were observed.



As for the secondary efficacy endpoints, the estimated mean annualized bleeding rates (ABR) were consistent with the research program's findings across all dosing regimens and regardless of inhibitor status.



According to Dr. Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president of research and development at Novo Nordisk: "The positive safety and efficacy conclusions from Frontier4 reinforce Denecimig's potential as a preventive treatment option for children, adolescents and adults with hemophilia A, regardless of their inhibitor status or the dosing frequency used".