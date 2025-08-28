Replicate Bioscience and Novo Nordisk have announced a multi-year research collaboration.



This collaboration brings together Novo Nordisk's therapeutic knowledge in drug development with Replicate's novel ARNsr platform to develop new therapeutic candidates to treat obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other cardiometabolic diseases.



Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk and Replicate will collaborate on selected targets for cardiometabolic diseases. Novo Nordisk will receive a defined exclusive worldwide license to use Replicate's siRNA platform to develop and commercialize the lead programs.



Replicate will receive up to $550m in research funding from Novo Nordisk. This includes an upfront cash payment and potential milestone payments.



Replicate will also receive tiered royalties on future product sales under the multi-year agreement.



'This partnership combines the strength of Replicate's proprietary library of siRNA vectors with Novo Nordisk's therapeutic and clinical knowledge to create powerful new opportunities,' Replicate Bioscience said.



"We seek to combine our core capabilities with selected modality platforms to raise the bar for innovation for the benefit of people with serious chronic diseases," Novo Nordisk said.