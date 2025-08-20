Novo Nordisk has announced a global recruitment freeze for all non-essential positions, Reuters reports. The company said it would apply the measure in areas that are not critical to its business.



The laboratory, which manufactures the drug Wegovy, saw its market capitalization fall by $70bn in July after issuing a profit warning.



Its new CEO, Mike Doustdar, told Danish TV channel TV2 in early August that he was also considering job cuts as part of a cost-cutting plan.