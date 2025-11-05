On Wednesday, Novo Nordisk presented promising clinical results for its experimental 25 mg semaglutide pill at the ObesityWeek 2025 conference. Data from the OASIS 4 study shows that the oral treatment offers benefits that are comparable to those of the already approved Wegovy injection in terms of weight loss and improvement in cardiovascular risk factors. After 64 weeks of treatment, 71.1% of prediabetic patients returned to normal blood sugar levels, compared with 33.3% in the placebo group. Positive effects were also observed on blood pressure, inflammatory markers, and triglycerides.

An indirect comparison with the results of the STEP 1 study, dedicated to injectable Wegovy, confirms similar efficacy between the two forms. Novo Nordisk hopes to obtain FDA approval for this oral formulation by the end of the year. It would thus become the first GLP-1-based oral anti-obesity treatment authorized in the United States. At the same time, the company plans to market the drug via telemedicine platforms such as Ro, WeightWatchers, and potentially Hims & Hers Health, with a discounted subscription model.

Financially, Novo Nordisk is going through a period of instability. The group has lowered its annual profit and revenue forecasts due to a slowdown in sales. However, a favorable pricing agreement with Medicare briefly boosted the stock. Against this backdrop of intense competitive pressure and strategic refocusing, the company recently reshuffled its senior management and board of directors.