Novo Nordisk has unveiled a transformation plan "to simplify its organization, improve decision-making speed, and reallocate resources to growth opportunities in diabetes and obesity."



As part of this transformation, the pharmaceutical company plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 9,000 out of a total of 78,400 positions, including approximately 5,000 job cuts in Denmark.



Novo Nordisk estimates that this expected reduction in headcount across the group should enable it to achieve total annualized savings of approximately

DKK 8bn by the end of 2026.



The transformation project will involve restructuring costs of approximately DKK 9bn, which will be recorded in the third quarter of 2025, offset by savings of approximately DKK 1 billion in the fourth quarter.



As a result, Novo Nordisk is revising its outlook for 2025, now anticipating EBIT growth at constant exchange rates of 4%-10% (down from 10%-16%) and depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges of approximately DKK 21bn (down from DKK 17bn).