While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on Novo Nordisk shares, UBS has reduced its target price for them from 340 DKK to 315 DKK, after the pharmaceutical company specializing in diabetes and obesity published its quarterly results. .



The low exit rate in Q4 and headwinds in 2026 have led us to reduce our sales growth assumption for 2026 from 5.5% to 3% (compared with a consensus of 7.2%), the broker said.



"The buzz around GLP1 (glucagon-like peptide 1) prices is likely to continue," UBS says, whose new target price implies only 5% upside potential for the Danish group's stock.