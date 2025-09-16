Novo Nordisk announces the results of a sub-analysis of a Phase III trial presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress in Vienna. The study evaluates cagrilintide administered once weekly in obese or overweight adults with comorbidities but without diabetes.



After 68 weeks, cagrilintide resulted in an average weight loss of 11.8% compared to 2.3% for placebo (analysis according to treatment adherence). Approximately 32% of patients achieved at least 15% weight loss, compared with 5% with placebo (intention-to-treat analysis).



The treatment was well tolerated, with the most common adverse events being gastrointestinal, generally mild to moderate. Discontinuations due to nausea were rare (1%).



For Timothy Garvey, principal investigator, these results confirm the potential of cagrilintide as a new therapeutic option for obesity.



Martin Holst Lange, Chief Scientific Officer at Novo Nordisk, emphasizes that these data, the first of their kind for an amylin analog, pave the way for the Phase III RENEW program, scheduled for late 2025.