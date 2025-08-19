Under pressure from Donald Trump to lower drug prices, Novo Nordisk is halving the price of Ozempic, its diabetes treatment, in the US. In addition, Wegovy has become the only GLP-1-based drug approved in a new market that affects 5% of Americans.

For patients with type 2 diabetes who do not have insurance, the price of Ozempic will now be $499. The drug will be available through the new NovoCare platform, a program launched this year to sell Wegovy without going through insurance companies. Patients will be able to have it delivered directly by Novo Nordisk. This move is in line with the White House's desire to promote direct sales to consumers.

The Danish group wants to avoid the Donald Trump storm, which could hit at any moment.

In March, the Danish group already lowered Wegovy's price to $499.

Another factor driving the stock's rise on Monday was that Wegovy is now the only treatment approved in the United States for MASH (non-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis), a liver disease that affects 5% of the US population. Broker AlphaValue estimates that this new market could generate up to $3bn in annual revenue.

However, this competitive advantage could be short-lived, as Eli Lilly recently published promising results in an interim clinical trial. Novo still awaits approval from authorities in Europe and Japan for this new treatment.