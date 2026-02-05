For the full year 2025, NRJ Group saw its revenues fall by 3.1% to 338.6 million euros, following a disappointing fourth quarter. Between October and December, turnover dropped by 6.2% to 94.5 million euros.
NRJ GROUP is one of the main private French media groups, exercising the professions of editor, producer and broadcaster, while ensuring the marketing of its own media spaces.
In France, the group occupies a leading position in the private radio market thanks to its 4 brands (NRJ, CHERIE FM, NOSTALGIE and RIRE & CHANSONS); is a significant player in the television market, operating and developing a free national channel (CHERIE 25) and a pay channel (NRJ HITS, the leading music channel on cable-satellite-ADSL); and is the 2nd largest operator in the French broadcasting market, through its subsidiary TowerCast.
Drawing on the strength of its brands, its marketing expertise and its commercial power, the group has also developed a digital ecosystem over the last few years, which enables it to monitor and anticipate changes in media consumption on new media as an extension of its initial brand territory: websites, mobile and voice applications, multi-channel network and nearly 250 digital radio stations. NRJ GROUP is now the leading private digital radio group in France. This digital presence enables the group's advertising agencies to offer their clients a broader range of services with refined advertising targeting.
Internationally, the group is present in 16 other countries, either through direct establishments, or via partnerships or brand licensing agreements, mainly NRJ/ENERGY, the leading international radio brand, and/or NOSTALGIE/NOSTALGI/RADIO NOSTALGIA.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.