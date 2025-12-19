Australia-based NRW Holdings is busy moving mountains (literally). With AUD 6.1bn recorded in the order book, the conglomerate has diversified into a powerhouse that's driving the country.

Australia’s economy pretty much is anchored in its resources, infrastructure, and energy sectors, serving as the nation's primary financial engine. According to the government's official Resources and Energy Quarterly reports, resource and energy exports contribute roughly 11.4% of Australia’s GDP as of late 2025. In fact, resource and energy export earnings are expected to contribute approximately $354bn in 2026-27.

Australia is also a global mining powerhouse, with the sector contributing over 10% of national GDP. Western Australia is the undisputed global epicenter for iron ore, while Queensland dominates the as a world leader in metallurgical coal for steel production. That's where Australian contractor NRW Holdings comes in. Fun fact: NRW Holdings’ operations in Western Australia and Queensland generate over 80% of the company’s total geographic revenue.

NRW Holdings provides the essential technical help needed to keep Australia's economic drivers humming. Through its core divisions—Civil, Mining, Minerals, Energy & Technologies (MET), and their brand-new Electrical, Mechanical (HVAC), Infrastructure, and Technology (EMIT)—NRW Holdings has solidified its position as a top-tier contractor within this landscape. NRW flexed its muscles at the recently concluded November 2025 AGM where it delivered its second guidance upgrade in just two months.

Down to business

NRW Holdings reported FY 25 revenue that rose 12.% y-o-y to AUD 3.3bn. The company's also sitting on a solid order book worth over AUD 6.1bn, and there’s another AUD 17.3bn in the pipeline waiting to be locked in.

The Civil segment stood out in FY 25, with revenue spiking over AUD 823.7m, up 25.7% from its FY 24 figure due to a higher activity across its key Pilbara and Bowen Basin regions. Right now, they've got about AUD 0.6bn on the order book and are bidding on another AUD 2bn in potential work.

Next, the MET segment wasn't far behind in terms of growth. The revenue grew nearly 18% to AUD 932.0m from AUD 791.8m in FY 24 largely driven by major progress on the KCGM Fimiston project. Its order book contains AUD 1.3bn worth of work, including repeat business.

Mining was a bit of a mixed bag. While revenue did tick up to AUD 1.5bn, its actual profits took a hit. It was a tough run with constant rain in Queensland, an early contract exit, and fewer fleets running at Curragh. A ray of sunlight here: Mining holds the largest share with approximately AUD 4.2bn in work in hand.

Laying the groundwork

It's the strong order book that gives a fillip for NRW Holdings’ financial guidance for FY 26. The total group pipeline for prospective projects stands at AUD 20.9bn, with around AUD 7.0bn in active tenders. The company forecasts that FY 26 full-year revenue will surpass AUD 3.4bn from the Fredon Industries’ acquisition and NRW Holdings’ civil operations in Queensland on surging housing demand and rapid population growth in the state.

Down the road

So, how will this pan out? NRW Holdings’ massive revenue growth has really supercharged its stock, which has climbed 31.7% over the last year. Over the last six months, the price has jumped 82.4%.

Ten analysts following the stock have set an average target price of around $5.20; eight are buyers. Interestingly, analysts estimate that the dividend yield might reach 4% by FY 28.

The flip side

Even with some killer revenue growth in 2025, NRW Holdings still has a few major headaches. The biggest worry right now is financial trouble. They got hit with a massive $110.5m impairment relating to the OneSteel receivable after the government stepped in. On the operational side, they're battling Mother Nature which was evident in their Queensland mining margins recently.