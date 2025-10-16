British company Nscale, which specializes in cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence, is preparing to go public after signing a major $14bn deal with Microsoft. The partnership, announced Wednesday, involves the supply of approximately 200,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs, 75,000 of which are for projects already underway in the UK and Norway. According to CNBC estimates, the cumulative value of the contracts between the two companies would reach nearly $23bn, a figure that Nscale has not confirmed.

Based in London and founded in 2018, Nscale is experiencing rapid growth driven by global demand for infrastructure capable of supporting artificial intelligence applications. Its CEO, Josh Payne, said the company is aiming for a public market listing "towards the end of next year," without specifying the intended stock exchange.

The partnership announcement comes after a $433m fundraising round, following a record $1.1bn Series B round backed by Dell, NVIDIA, Nokia, and asset manager Blue Owl. While some observers are concerned about a possible overheating of the AI sector, Nscale is continuing its expansion and maintaining constant dialogue with investors with a view to new financing opportunities.