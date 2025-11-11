Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Monday that the majority of loans granted by the U.S. Department of Energy will go to the nuclear sector, marking a key step in the revival of civil nuclear power in the United States. At a conference of the American Nuclear Society in Washington, he said that this funding will primarily target the development of new power plants, in line with the executive order signed in May by President Donald Trump, which calls for the construction of ten large reactors by 2030.

This policy comes at a time when energy demand is skyrocketing, particularly due to the growth of data centers powered by artificial intelligence. Companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are investing in the modernization of existing power plants or the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. Wright said that these private initiatives will benefit from public leverage through subsidized loans, which could reach a ratio of 4 to 1, with the aim of attracting billions in private capital deemed "solvent."

In this context, a strategic partnership has been sealed with Westinghouse, a company jointly owned by Cameco and Brookfield Asset Management, to build AP1000 reactors in the United States. An investment of $80 billion is planned, with federal support through the Department of Energy's loan office. The project could also lead to an IPO for Westinghouse, with the federal government among the shareholders.

Despite this momentum, Westinghouse's past serves as a reminder of the challenges facing the industry. After filing for bankruptcy in 2017 following massive cost overruns, the company has gradually recovered. Two AP1000 reactors went into service at the Vogtle plant in Georgia in 2023 and 2024, but another similar project was abandoned in South Carolina. The current administration now hopes to overcome these precedents and begin a sustainable industrial cycle for nuclear energy in the United States.