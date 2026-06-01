At the Computex trade show in Taipei, Nvidia unveiled a new chip developed in partnership with Microsoft. Dubbed the RTX Spark, it is designed to run artificial intelligence agents directly on personal computers. The announcement was well-received by investors, with Nvidia shares climbing more than 4% during the session.

For several years, Jensen Huang's keynote at Computex has served as a premier showcase for Nvidia's strategic direction in artificial intelligence. This year's edition is no exception. The CEO notably highlighted Vera, the group's new processor now in mass production to meet the surging demand for agentic AI.



However, the announcement that most captured the market's attention was the RTX Spark, a new chip designed for laptops. Despite a name that recalls the RTX line intended for gamers, this product does not target the gaming market.



According to Wedbush, this chip aims to "reinvent Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents." Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, it directly targets the professional laptop segment, where it competes with solutions offered by Intel, Qualcomm and Apple.



During his presentation, Jensen Huang did not hesitate to emphasize the significance of this evolution. "This reinvention of the computer is as significant as the reinvention of the phone into what we know today as the smartphone," he stated.



The commercial launch of the RTX Spark is scheduled for this fall, with integration into new computer lineups from Microsoft, Dell, HP, Asus, Lenovo, and MSI.



This diversification into personal AI agents appears to appeal to the market, which sees it as a new growth opportunity for Nvidia beyond data centers and AI infrastructure.



Matt Bryson, however, takes a more measured approach regarding the potential financial impact of this strategy. "We believe Nvidia's prior work leveraging GPUs for AI workloads on PCs should support its strategy to define the agentic PC. However, we question the actual impact, even if successful, given the relatively modest size of the PC market compared to its data center accelerator business," the analyst explained.



While the commercial potential remains to be proven, this announcement nonetheless confirms Nvidia's determination to extend its influence across the entire artificial intelligence ecosystem, from massive infrastructure to personal computers.