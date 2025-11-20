On Wednesday Nvidia reported quarterly results that were well above expectations, supported by strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips. Q3 revenue totaled $57.01bn, vs. $54.92bn expected, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.30. Net income surged to $31.91bn, up significantly from the $19.31bn a year earlier. These results pushed the stock up over 4% in after-hours trading.
For Q4, Nvidia forecasts revenue of $65bn, well ahead of analysts' estimates (about $61.66bn), with EPS of $1.43. Having become the world's most valuable company, Nvidia continues to ride the wave of demand for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are now essential for AI development. Its clients include major cloud and tech players, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Oracle and Meta.
The data center segment remains the main growth engine, with $51.2bn in revenue (+66% year on year), of which $43bn from GPUs and $8.2bn from networking equipment. The legacy divisions also continued to grow: gaming chips generated $4.3bn (+30%), professional visualization $760m (+56%), and the automotive and robotics division $592m (+32%). These performances confirm Nvidia's strategic position in a technology sector undergoing rapid change driven by AI.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
