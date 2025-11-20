On Wednesday Nvidia reported quarterly results that were well above expectations, supported by strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips. Q3 revenue totaled $57.01bn, vs. $54.92bn expected, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.30. Net income surged to $31.91bn, up significantly from the $19.31bn a year earlier. These results pushed the stock up over 4% in after-hours trading.

For Q4, Nvidia forecasts revenue of $65bn, well ahead of analysts' estimates (about $61.66bn), with EPS of $1.43. Having become the world's most valuable company, Nvidia continues to ride the wave of demand for graphics processing units (GPUs), which are now essential for AI development. Its clients include major cloud and tech players, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Oracle and Meta.

The data center segment remains the main growth engine, with $51.2bn in revenue (+66% year on year), of which $43bn from GPUs and $8.2bn from networking equipment. The legacy divisions also continued to grow: gaming chips generated $4.3bn (+30%), professional visualization $760m (+56%), and the automotive and robotics division $592m (+32%). These performances confirm Nvidia's strategic position in a technology sector undergoing rapid change driven by AI.