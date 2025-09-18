Nvidia has announced a $5bn investment in Intel. This agreement, focused on the co-development of data centers and chips, propelled Intel's stock up nearly 30% in pre-market trading.

After the US government's $10bn investment, Nvidia has decided to inject $5bn into Intel, which is still struggling. This investment is aimed at jointly developing CPUs for gaming and artificial intelligence, as well as building new data centers. The immediate result: Intel's stock soared nearly 30% in pre-market trading on Wall Street on Thursday.

However, the announcement has raised some concerns about a potential merger between Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and Nvidia. Some see it as a strategy approved by the White House to reduce dependence on TSMC in the GPU giant's supply chain. But William Beavington, semiconductor analyst at Jefferies, tempers this view: in his opinion, IFS is not mentioned in this agreement, and these fears are exaggerated for the moment.

Two major questions arise from this merger. First, Nvidia currently uses Arm architecture CPUs in its rack-mountable solutions. Does this partnership with Intel spell the end of this collaboration? Second, AMD is developing new chips for AI, which have received positive initial feedback. However, Nvidia has chosen to bet on Intel, which until now has been considered the "lame duck" of the industry. The market has reacted accordingly: while semiconductors are benefiting overall from this announcement, AMD is down about 4% in pre-market trading.