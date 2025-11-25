Nvidia reinstated its technological superiority on Tuesday, after a 3% drop in its share price triggered by rumors of a partnership between Google (Alphabet) and Meta around Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) AI chips. In a post on X, the company welcomed Google's progress while insisting it remains "one generation ahead" of the rest of the industry thanks to its GPUs, which can run all artificial intelligence models across all computing infrastructures.
The company remains largely dominant in the AI chip market, with a market share of over 90%, thanks to its GPUs. However, the rise of Google's specialized chips, used internally and available via Google Cloud, is attracting attention. The potential adoption of TPUs by Meta, a major Nvidia customer, is fueling questions about how the competitive landscape may evolve. Nvidia emphasizes the versatility of its GPUs compared with ASIC chips, which are more limited in their uses.
Google, meanwhile, has said that it continues to support both its custom TPUs and Nvidia's GPUs, as it has for several years. The Gemini 3 model, that was recently launched and praised for its performance, was trained entirely on in-house TPUs but remains compatible with Nvidia's architecture. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the importance of Google as a strategic client and reiterated the validity of the "laws of scale," which he says confirm structurally strong demand for Nvidia's computing capacity.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
