Nvidia defies Wall Street's slide, BofA sees an attractive entry point

Nvidia is managing to buck the bearish tone weighing on U.S. equities this Wednesday and is on track for a third straight session of gains, supported by upbeat comments from BofA analysts.

A little more than an hour after the open, shares of the AI-focused processor maker are up 0.1% at $197.1, while the Nasdaq is down 0.4% at the same time.



In a note published this morning, Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on the stock, keeping its price target at $350 and calling recent market fears overblown.



The investment bank believes the AI chip pioneer offers a path of 'high-quality, durable growth' at a particularly compelling valuation multiple.



Pricing power remains intact



Against concerns over rising component costs, the firm points to the California company's substantial pricing power, while estimating that high-bandwidth memory (HBM) costs per server cabinet (rack) should rise by $0.2m to $0.3m with the shift from the Blackwell architecture generation to the future Rubin platform.



That increase should be more than offset by higher selling prices for complete servers to end customers, expected to rise by $2m to $3m per unit, according to BofA, which should help preserve the California group's profitability.



On the competitive front, notably against ASIC chips developed in-house by some cloud giants (hyperscalers), BofA remains firmly optimistic and expects Nvidia to continue capturing a dominant 65% to more than 70% share of global capital spending dedicated to artificial intelligence worldwide.



A valuation at a seven-year low



But the analysts' central argument rests on the chipmaker's current valuation, which they view as unusually low. The stock is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18x, its lowest level in seven years, they note.



By their calculations, a multiple of 18x already implicitly prices in a highly unlikely worst-case scenario, namely an unjustified 30% to 35% downward revision to Nvidia's earnings per share (EPS), creating an attractive entry point into a growth stock with unchanged fundamentals.



The stock is up 5.7% year-to-date, about half the Nasdaq Composite's gain (+10.7%).