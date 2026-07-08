A little more than an hour after the open, shares of the AI-focused processor maker are up 0.1% at $197.1, while the Nasdaq is down 0.4% at the same time.
In a note published this morning, Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on the stock, keeping its price target at $350 and calling recent market fears overblown.
The investment bank believes the AI chip pioneer offers a path of 'high-quality, durable growth' at a particularly compelling valuation multiple.
Pricing power remains intact
Against concerns over rising component costs, the firm points to the California company's substantial pricing power, while estimating that high-bandwidth memory (HBM) costs per server cabinet (rack) should rise by $0.2m to $0.3m with the shift from the Blackwell architecture generation to the future Rubin platform.
That increase should be more than offset by higher selling prices for complete servers to end customers, expected to rise by $2m to $3m per unit, according to BofA, which should help preserve the California group's profitability.
On the competitive front, notably against ASIC chips developed in-house by some cloud giants (hyperscalers), BofA remains firmly optimistic and expects Nvidia to continue capturing a dominant 65% to more than 70% share of global capital spending dedicated to artificial intelligence worldwide.
A valuation at a seven-year low
But the analysts' central argument rests on the chipmaker's current valuation, which they view as unusually low. The stock is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18x, its lowest level in seven years, they note.
By their calculations, a multiple of 18x already implicitly prices in a highly unlikely worst-case scenario, namely an unjustified 30% to 35% downward revision to Nvidia's earnings per share (EPS), creating an attractive entry point into a growth stock with unchanged fundamentals.
The stock is up 5.7% year-to-date, about half the Nasdaq Composite's gain (+10.7%).
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.