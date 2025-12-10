Nvidia denied allegations that the Chinese startup DeepSeek clandestinely used its Blackwell chips on Wednesday. They are barred from export to China, to train a new artificial intelligence model. The US company says it has received no reports or evidence of such circumvention. It deems the scenario "highly unlikely," while specifying that it systematically investigates any potential reports of fraud or smuggling.

This response follows an investigation by the media outlet The Information, which described chips being rerouted through third countries to circumvent restrictions imposed by Washington. These components, which are amongst Nvidia's most powerful, are targeted by US measures aimed at limiting China's access to cutting-edge strategic technologies. The issue comes amid persistent tensions between the US and China over supremacy in the field of artificial intelligence.

Nvidia is regularly at the center of these geopolitical stakes, given its central role in supplying GPUs for AI models. On Monday, President Donald Trump authorized the export of H200 chips to China under strict conditions, prompting criticism within Republican ranks. Meanwhile, DeepSeek has not responded to the accusations, but already asserted in August that China would soon develop its own next-generation chips. Its R1 model, launched in January, drew attention for its performance and low development cost.