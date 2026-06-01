The RTX Spark combines a Blackwell GPU and the Arm-based N1X central processor, designed with MediaTek and featuring 128 gigabytes of unified memory. Nvidia anticipates the launch of over 30 laptops and a dozen desktop PCs based on this platform. The group is primarily targeting content creators, AI developers, and gamers, with high-end machines focusing on performance and energy efficiency against the x86 architectures dominated by Intel and AMD.

Alongside this, Nvidia announced the start of large-scale production for the Vera processor destined for data centers. Utilized notably by OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Oracle, and CoreWeave, it reportedly allows for AI token generation 1.8 times faster than current x86 processors. With this simultaneous offensive in PCs and servers, Nvidia seeks to extend its influence well beyond the graphics accelerators that have driven its success in artificial intelligence.