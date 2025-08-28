HSBC maintains its 'Hold' recommendation on the Nvidia stock, with a target price maintained at $200. NB: pmt -2%.



HSBC says that, at $46.7bn, Q2 2026 sales, were in line with consensus expectations and above management's forecasts. The broker adds that, at $54bn, the outlook for Q3 is also in line with estimates.



However, the broker points out that the absence of revenue from H2O chip exports to China, due to geopolitical uncertainty, limits visibility on a possible short-term catalyst for the stock.



We see little room for further upward revision of earnings or a catalyst for the share price in the short term, unless we have greater visibility on the increase in CSP capital expenditure forecasts in 2026, the broker said in its report today.



We are raising our EPS estimate for FY 2026 by 3% to reflect a slight improvement in expected margins, but are keeping our estimates for FY 2027 broadly unchanged, HSBC adds.



Finally, it says that the target is based on a P/E of 31x for FY 2027, with around 10% anticipated upside potential.



The analyst maintains his "Hold" rating on the stock, however, as he believes that short-term supply instability and uncertainty relating to China will remain a concern.