On Monday, Nvidia announced an investment of up to $100bn in OpenAI to fund the construction of large-scale data centers powered by its own chips. The project involves the installation of Nvidia systems with a total capacity of 10 gigawatts, or between 4 and 5 million GPUs, equivalent to the group's entire annual shipments. The investment will be made gradually, with Nvidia becoming OpenAI's preferred supplier for its processors and network equipment.

This alliance illustrates the interdependence between the companies, which is behind the current explosion in artificial intelligence. ChatGPT, launched at the end of 2022, had already triggered a spectacular surge in demand for Nvidia GPUs, which are now essential for both training and deploying models. Sam Altman summarized OpenAI's priorities: maintaining high-level research, developing products that are adopted by the general public, and meeting the infrastructure challenge posed by this unprecedented deployment.

The deal reinforces Nvidia's aggressive strategy, already active throughout the AI ecosystem with stakes in Intel, Nscale, and Enfabrica. Nvidia's stock rose nearly 4% on Monday, valuing the group at around $4.5 trillion. This partnership complements OpenAI's existing collaborations with Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and the Stargate project. According to analysts, it creates a "virtuous circle," with the money invested by Nvidia ultimately returning to its own systems, and confirms that infrastructure is the new strategic frontier for artificial intelligence.