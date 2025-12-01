On Monday Nvidia said that it had taken a $2bn stake in Synopsys, acquiring shares at $414.79 each. The deal is part of a multi-year partnership aimed at accelerating computing capabilities and developing artificial intelligence engineering solutions. Both groups plan to collaborate on optimizing compute-intensive applications, agentic AI engineering, cloud expansion and the rollout of joint commercial initiatives.

This strategic tie-up marks a key milestone for Nvidia, which is strengthening its position in advanced electronic design tools, a sector that is critical to the rise of generative AI. Synopsys, in turn, benefits from access to Nvidia's computing power to speed up innovation in its technologies. On news of the agreement, Synopsys shares jumped nearly 7% in premarket trading, while those of Nvidia slipped about 1%.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, emphasized the ambition to "reinvent engineering and design" through the convergence of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. The partnership bolsters Nvidia's strategy of moving further upstream in the technology chain, as demand for AI-assisted engineering solutions sees strong growth across many industrial sectors.