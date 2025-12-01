On Monday Nvidia said that it had taken a $2bn stake in Synopsys, acquiring shares at $414.79 each. The deal is part of a multi-year partnership aimed at accelerating computing capabilities and developing artificial intelligence engineering solutions. Both groups plan to collaborate on optimizing compute-intensive applications, agentic AI engineering, cloud expansion and the rollout of joint commercial initiatives.
This strategic tie-up marks a key milestone for Nvidia, which is strengthening its position in advanced electronic design tools, a sector that is critical to the rise of generative AI. Synopsys, in turn, benefits from access to Nvidia's computing power to speed up innovation in its technologies. On news of the agreement, Synopsys shares jumped nearly 7% in premarket trading, while those of Nvidia slipped about 1%.
Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, emphasized the ambition to "reinvent engineering and design" through the convergence of accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. The partnership bolsters Nvidia's strategy of moving further upstream in the technology chain, as demand for AI-assisted engineering solutions sees strong growth across many industrial sectors.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
