NVIDIA announces the rise of "AI factories," new data centers designed for training and inferencing very large-scale artificial intelligence models. These infrastructures are based on tens of thousands of GPUs connected by specialized network architectures.



The company is highlighting its NVLink interconnect, capable of 130 TB/s of GPU-to-GPU bandwidth, and its InfiniBand Quantum technology, the benchmark in high-performance computing, which reduces latency and doubles effective bandwidth with the SHARP protocol.



For companies committed to the Ethernet ecosystem, NVIDIA offers Spectrum-X, launched in 2023, which adapts Ethernet to the needs of AI with advanced congestion management and sustained throughput of 95% compared to 60% for traditional Ethernet.



The strategy combines NVLink for internal rack communication, InfiniBand for hyperscale clusters, and Spectrum-X for existing Ethernet environments to support the rise of models with several thousand billion parameters.