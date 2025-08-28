What can be considered one of the most successful companies on the stockmarket today is no longer able to surprise the market. While Nvidia has just released its Q2 2026 results, the stock is down about 2%.

Once again, Nvidia has posted solid results. Revenue was up 57% y-o-y, and net EPS came in at $1.05, above the consensus of $1.01. However, despite these better-than-expected results, NVDA shares fell nearly 2% in after-hours trading.

With this second quarterly report for FY 2026, Nvidia confirms a trend: its publications, impressive as they may seem, no longer surprise investors. As shown by data from MarketScreener (Agenda section of the Nvidia stock sheet), the surprise rate on quarterly revenue is gradually declining. The market now seems to anticipate that Nvidia will consistently deliver results in line with - or slightly above - expectations.

In this context, Jensen Huang's speech takes on almost more importance than the figures themselves. The CEO, known for his enthusiasm and visionary stance, remains a driving force for confidence and innovation at Nvidia. However, he will have to answer several sensitive questions, particularly regarding the recovery of sales of H20 chips for the Chinese market, in an environment marked by persistent trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.